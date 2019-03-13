Consumer watchdog the Commerce Commission is assessing whether high-fashion label Adrienne Winkelmann is representing its garments correctly.

The commission received a complaint about the pricey clothing brand, often worn by politicians and socialites alike, with claims that it was misleading consumers with its country of origin manufacture labels.

It is understood the complaint came from a former Adrienne Winkelmann staffer questioning the brands manufacturing practices, including the fact that its garments disclose multiple manufacture countries. This included a pair of jeans which has a sewn in 'Styled by Adrienne Winkelmann, made in Italy' label and a cardboard price tag which says 'Made in New Zealand'.

In a statement, a Commerce Commission spokesperson said it had earlier carried out a preliminary assessment of the brand following the complaint but had decided not to further investigate.

It has now re-opened its investigation: "Following the receipt of new information last week we have referred the matter for further assessment."

The NBR has reported on the brand's labelling methods and that some of its clothes looked very similar to those made and sold by international brands. It found the brand sold garments remarkably similar to those made by Moschino, Elie Tahari, Luisa Spagnoli, among others.

Namesake designer Adrienne Winkelmann said 95 per cent of the brand's clothing collection was made in New Zealand, and that she took inspiration from international brands.

"Of course I take inspiration from International brands and collections. I travel overseas to keep up. Our clients expect no less," she said.

Winkelmann said its dual-labelling on garments was correct as parts of the garments were made both overseas and in New Zealand.

"Our clients are intelligent and could not possibly be misled."

Adrienne Winkelmann has been in business 37 years and has one retail store located on Auckland's Courthouse Lane. Its production team works close by in a separate building.

Last year New Zealand upmarket fashion label World faced a bout of criticism for its garment labelling after it was found to be misrepresenting consumers by using tags which read "Fabrique en Nouvelle Zelande" which translated to 'Made in New Zealand' when in reality they were made in China and Bangladesh.

Following an investigation by the regulator it was forced to admit it had breached consumer law and refunded those who purchased the garments under the impression they were made locally.