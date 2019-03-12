New Zealand's employment market may currently be buoyant, with unemployment low at around 4 per cent, but business confidence is lagging behind.

Katherine Swan, country director of recruitment firm Randstad NZ, says this is partly due to legislative changes to the minimum wage, set to increase to $20 by 2021, which will cause a ripple effect for higher-paid workers.

She notes, however, that despite these changes being designed to protect the employee, this is traditionally the time of year when many explore what's on offer in the job market.

"Randstad is already seeing a spike in 'new year, new start' candidate inquiries, which is not surprising when our Employer Brand research states that 30 per cent of New Zealanders are planning to change roles within the next 12 months," says Swan. "It seems more Kiwis are less likely to 'put up and shut up' and will opt to simply move on if they're not progressing in their career, being appropriately compensated or achieving sufficient work/life balance."

Unfortunately, not all employers can meet their employees' career expectations — or they simply fall short on delivering what they've promised, she adds. "For employers to remain attractive in today's competitive job market they may need to revitalise their employer value propositions."

Swan says the current trend for job seekers is to look for companies presenting a true image of who they are and committing to it. "If an employee feels disengaged and that their employer's values are not aligned with their own, then it's usually time to start looking for a new role. In fact, 96 per cent of Kiwi employees agree that alignment of their personal values and company culture is key for workplace satisfaction."

Beyond this, she says a major factor in employees making the decision to move on or stay depends on the outcome of pay and bonus discussions usually held around this time of year and, if these conversations don't go well, they'll start looking further afield.

The Randstad research suggests a perception disconnect between what matters most to an employee versus the priorities of their employer. For example, an increasing number of employees feel their employer is more focused on financial deliverables and technology than on their own preference to be paid fairly and enjoy a good work/life balance. Swan notes that more companies are trying to provide better conditions for their workers, but it's not always perceived as authentic and often takes time to bed in.

In today's competitive market, employers are expecting more than just skills and experience from a candidate — they want candidates who are appropriately qualified in their respective field. This usually involves a combination of education, attitude, cultural fit, team and/or leadership skills and relevant experience.

"Having a positive attitude, good communication and the ability to remain calm under pressure are also essential skills in today's fluid job market," says Swan. Although there's less expectation around hands-on work experience for fresh graduates, there is a greater focus on exploring areas like teamwork, self-management and values. For managerial roles, being able to demonstrate leadership as well as the ability to work collaboratively in agile teams is important. And demonstrating an eagerness to keep learning will ensure workers remain relevant as they progress through their careers."

Swan says at Randstad they're seeing a more genuine focus by companies to improve their culture and workplace inclusiveness in order to attract and retain talent.

"Companies know people are their biggest asset and investment. Our buoyant economy is enabling good growth but regardless of financial result, retaining and recognising staff and ensuring a positive culture are essential."

She says that regardless of position, people want to feel valued — but that doesn't mean thanking them every day.

"It means keeping staff up to date with developments in a company's strategy and giving them a voice to provide feedback. It also means recognising them. When people know they're making a valued contribution they're more productive and more likely to stay, especially when things are rocky. Engaged employees bounce back quicker after a business setback."

A deciding factor for those considering a new role in 2019 is the opportunity for growth and progression, requiring a solid professional development programme to be in place. Swan says many employers are also realising the current speed of change requires more external support in the form of contractors.

"An increasing number of employers are contacting us for temporary staff."

And when it comes to recruiting new or replacement staff, finding the right candidate hinges on "searched for", "selected", "interviewed" and "appointed". Swan says more companies are investing in technology to assist with this process.