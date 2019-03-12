Auckland Airport and Uber are teaming up to make it easier for travellers to get to and from New Zealand's largest airport.

From tomorrow a dedicated rideshare area will be available at both the domestic and international terminals.

Richard Barker, Auckland Airport general manager retail and commercial, said the popularity of Uber warranted the creation of a dedicated point at each terminal.

"Everything we do is about connecting New Zealanders to each other and to the world. We aim to provide the best possible traveller experience and partnering with Uber is an important part of our overall journey to build the airport of the future."

Advertisement

To make it easier for those getting a ride to Auckland airport, Uber will launch new digital billboards directing customers to the dedicated rideshare pick-up zones, which are designed to complement in-app messaging and Auckland Airport's signage.

Amanda Gilmore, manager of Uber New Zealand, said facilitating travel to and from airports nationwide was a massive focus for the company.

"Redefining the way people think about transport and streamlining how people move around cities is crucial to the future of city infrastructure in New Zealand.

"We're extremely pleased Auckland Airport has decided to provide dedicated space for ride sharing."

For international travellers, the rideshare pick-up area is located outside door 11, next to McDonald's in the Arrivals Hall, while riders will be dropped outside the Departures Hall. The pick-up and drop-off area for domestic travellers is located at the rear of the multi-storey parking building.