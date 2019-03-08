An Auckland accountant who evaded more than $1 million in taxes over a near decade-long span has avoided jail-time.

Glenn William Archibald, 72, was sentenced to 12 months' home detention and 200 hours of community service in the Papakura District Court today.

Archibald was convicted on 11 charges, having evaded $1.04m in income tax and fraudulently claimed $85,664 in GST refunds.

Inland Revenue spokesperson Karen Whitiskie said Archibald's offending was calculated and deliberate.

"This is an experienced accountant who knows what his tax obligations are. Yet he deliberately evaded paying tax for nine years.

"Archibald's offending included creating false invoices for small amounts over a lengthy period in order to claim GST refunds for a second company that has never undertaken any business activity.

"That someone in his position and with his experience would take such calculated and premeditated action is extremely disappointing."

Prior to sentencing Archibald paid $650,000 towards reparation.

Archibald was the director of Electronic Tax Office Limited, which trades as Archibald & Associates, and Papakura Promotions Limited – the entity he used to claim the false GST refunds.