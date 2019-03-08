Google has warned Windows and iOS users to urgently update their Chrome internet browser due to a security bug that could let hackers hijack your computer.

The tech giant was forced to make an announcement as hackers managed to find the bug before Google found it.

Justin Schuh, Chrome's security engineer chief, warned users to update Chrome "right this minute" on Twitter, declaring it a "#PSA [Public Service Announcement]".

Google revealed in a blog post that the update should fix the issue, which it described as "high" in severity.

There has been no information released about what will happen if users don't update their software.

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix," Google said in a blog post warning about the discovery.

"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed."

The bug was discovered by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on February 27, Google said.

Google said that it's a type of bug that corrupts how a web app accesses a computer's memory and can be used to install malicious software on a computer, causing it to crash or behave strangely.

The bug was located in Google's FileReader, an application that is included in major browsers that lets the internet app access the contents of a PC.

"We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," said Abdul Syed, a Google Chrome engineer.

HOW TO UPDATE CHROME

• To update your browser, go to the top right of the window and click on the button with the three dots.

• Click the 'Help button' and then click 'About Google Chrome'.

• This will take you to a window where you can see what version of the browser you have it will let you automatically update it. You will then need to relaunch Chrome by clicking the button.