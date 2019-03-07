AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has finally sold his Tauranga waterfront mansion of nine years.

Cameron Macneil of Olive Road Estate Agents confirmed to Stuff that the property in Harbour Road, Otumoetai sold recently for $4 million.

The property had an RV of $5,780,000.

Phil Rudd's mansion in Harbour Road, Otumoetai, Tauranga. Photo / FIle

It was the most viewed house on Trade Me last year, gathering more than 79,400 views.

Advertisement

The mansion is 586 square-metres and has six-plus bedrooms, with views of Mt Maunganui, Tauranga Harbour and Matakana Island.

The 64-year-old Australian-born drummer has lived in the Bay of Plenty since the early 1980s.

Rudd isn't planning on leaving the region, but said last year that he wanted to downsize.