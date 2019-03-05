The Warehouse Stationery is calling on Kiwis to express their thoughts in attention-grabbing A2.

This Sunday, Kiwis will be able to take their designs to any of the 70 Warehouse Stationery stores across New Zealand, where designs will be printed on high-quality 160gsm paper at no cost.

Kiwis will be able to pick up their creative conceptions immediately or - in the event of high demand - by latest on Wednesday, March 13.

The quirky marketing campaign has been developed to illustrate the continued power of print at a time when the world is leaning toward digital.

Warehouse group chief marketing officer Jonathan Waecker said the Warehouse Stationery wants to give Kiwis the opportunity to have their say.

"We're helping Kiwis who have something to communicate - whether that's promoting a small business, printing a cherished family photo, creating a sign to support your favourite sports team or designing a placard to protest climate change – Warehouse Stationery is here to help," said Waecker.

This last reference is important, given schoolchildren across the country plan to protest climate change on Friday, March 15.

"As the first large company in New Zealand to go carbon neutral, we're inspired by the Schools 4 Climate Action next Friday, and we'd love it if students took advantage of our free printing service," said Waecker.

While Waecker would like to see the Warehouse Stationery contribute a few climate change posters to the march, the campaign isn't limited to this.

Kiwis are invited to print out whatever they like. Photo/Supplied.

"This promotion is available to anyone who wants to get a message out there, from start-ups and small businesses, community groups, charities and schools, whether they're making a sign for their carpark or a poster proudly displaying their point of view," he said.

The only restriction is that the Warehouse Stationery will not print anything offensive.

How to get a free print:

When:

Submit print on Sunday, March 10

Where:

Warehouse Stationery stores nationwide

How:

Save designs to USB, or have them on your phone to email to staff

Collection:

Immediately or by March 13 at the latest