The former chief of staff to ex-NAB boss Andrew Thorburn has been arrested over a $40 million fraud against the bank.

Rosemary Rogers, 43, was arrested by detectives on Tuesday at Sydney Police Centre in Surry Hills.

"The woman, who is a former executive employee of the financial institution, will be charged later today," NSW Police said in a statement.

Human Group director Helen Rosamond, 43, was last week charged with 56 bribery offences, one count of obtaining benefit by deception and one count of attempting fraud.

Rosamond allegedly forked out more than $6.6 million to cover personal expenses for others to maintain a relationship with NAB.

Last month Thorburn, who was formerly BNZ's chief executive, quit the top post at NAB after the banking royal commission had scathing criticism for the bank and the executives at the top.

In February 2018, detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad established Strike Force Napthali to investigate allegations of corrupt commissions being paid for contracts with a financial institution, valued at more than $40 million over a five-year period.

Following further inquiries detectives arrested Rogers at the Sydney Police Centre in Surry Hills about 11am today.