Global fashion retailer H&M will open its first Tauranga store on April 4.

The opening date for the Tauranga Crossing store has just been announced.

It will be the chain's fifth store in New Zealand and span about 1600 square metres over two levels.

H&M New Zealand sales manager Daniel Lattemann said the store would offer an unparalleled shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to finally be opening a store in the Bay of Plenty region and offer our customers an incredible fashion destination within a superb shopping centre.

"We are also looking forward to introducing our H&M Home concept as we know it has been a customer favourite since making its New Zealand debut in 2017."

H&M came to New Zealand in 2016 and has stores in Sylvia Park and Commercial Bay in Auckland, The Crossing in Christchurch and Queensgate in Wellington. Another Auckland store has been announced for Botany.

The new Tauranga store will stock apparel and accessories for men, women, youth and kids, babies and the Home Concept store.

The multinational Swedish clothing-retail company, known for its affordable fashion, will be one of the 80 additional stores at Tauranga Crossing set to open.

In November Lattemann said he expected hundreds of shoppers to line up at the doors when the new Tauranga store opened.

"It is super exciting. It will be a big celebration," he said. "We are excited to be part of the Tauranga community."

He also said the Tauranga H&M store will recruit about 50 jobs including store manager, department manager, visual merchandisers and sale advisors.

H&M

- The first H&M store opened in the Swedish city Västerås in 1947

- There are four existing New Zealand stores

- The first Kiwi H&M store opened in October 2016 at Sylvia Park, Auckland

- The Crossing, Christchurch and Queensgate, Wellington followed in late 2017

- The flagship opened in August this year at Commercial Bay, Auckland CBD

- There are 4800 international H&M stores across 71 markets