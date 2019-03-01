A woman has been arrested for an alleged corporate fraud scandal involving the National Australia Bank worth tens of millions of dollars.

Director of events management company Human Group Helen Rosamond was arrested at her home in Potts Point this morning and taken to Kings Cross Station for questioning.

Human Group is a former supplier to NAB and the charges involve allegations of corrupt commissions paid for contracts to the bank.

Police claim the commissions were valued at about A$40 million ($41.6m) and say Rosamond will face more than 50 charges mostly related to bribery.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME