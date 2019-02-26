I am a millennial and I am offended.

No, not by the lack of likes on my Facebook page or even my boss's constructive criticism.

I'm offended by Mrs Muffin Break's comment on "entitled millennials" and how they're unwilling to work for free — and by boomers and Gen X for backing her up.

"There's just nobody walking in my door asking for an internship, work experience or unpaid work, nobody," Mrs Muffin Break general manager Natalie Brennan said.

I will not apologise to be expected to be paid for the hard work I do for an employer so I can afford to live in this current economy.

I would like point to out to you, Mrs Muffin Break, that when I finished my three-year degree and spent thousands of dollars on my education, it's quite hard to believe that I would be expected to work for free, full time in an internship, and be able to pay rent.

And even during my years at university I would have loved to work in an internship but I was too busy studying full time and working part-time in order to pay my bills.

Besides, I felt I was getting the experience required to prepare myself for the workforce just by being at university, which some commentators now tell me is as a complete waste of time.

If people believe university experience is not enough, then why are we all studying in the first place?

Brennan also mentioned there is "this unreal view that you're going to come into a company and be the general manager or CEO in five years".

Yes, I have that "unrealistic" dream of being a newsroom editor, but that's because I'm a driven person who wants to push myself to get the career I believe I deserve.

I started as a casual, producing stories from the paper for the website. At the time I wasn't earning enough so I got a part-time job at a retail store.

From there I tried to make myself known, worked hard and did things outside my job description which allowed me to move up — which I have done within three years.

From a digital producer, to a homepage editor and now a reporter who also helps run the Herald's social media pages, I now have a foundation of knowledge that will help me to one day reach my highest career goal.

So, yes, I want promotions to be able to challenge myself and reach my potential.

Yes, I believe I deserve pay rises when my work experience reflects that.

Yes, I need holidays so I can re-charge my brain and be able to produce high-quality work for my employer.

Yes, I would like flexible hours to spend time with my partner (but I have accepted that working in media it's not always possible).

And no the days of stick-ability, determination, or professionalism are not out the door for many millennials.

Millennials are always getting called "snowflakes", implying that we get offended over not much at all, but frankly, if expecting fair compensation for my work is being a snowflake, then I guess the hat fits.