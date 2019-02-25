A group of fishermen and one of Hawke's Bay's largest fishing companies have been fined more than $1 million between them for under-reporting 27 tonnes of bluenose.

Hawkes Bay Seafoods is one of the companies charged by the Ministry for Primary Industries after discrepancies were discovered between the number of fish they reported and the number they exported.

Subsidiary companies Ocean Enterprises and Esplanade No 3 Ltd were also charged, along with brothers Antonino and Giancarlo D'Esposito, and Antonino's son, Marcus D'Esposito.

Antonino and Giancarlo were charged as company directors while Marcus was charged as a manager.

They pleaded guilty last year to a total of 131 charges under the Fisheries Act, admitting to exporting more than $250,000 worth of unrecorded fish.

The men appeared in the Wellington District Court this afternoon for sentencing, where Judge Bill Hastings explained the facts of the case.

The companies sold under-reported fish and made false statements between 2012 and 2014, he said.

The prosecution's case was framed around export events and the misreporting of legally required documents.

The defendant's companies received advantages as a result of the misreporting - the value of the extra fish exported was estimated to be $253,404.62.

Misreporting could lead to overfishing, or more restrictions on fishing, Judge Hastings said.

It "adversely affects the operation and reputation of New Zealand's quota management system".

Judge Hastings fined Hawkes Bay Seafoods $410,232, Ocean Enterprises $215,373, Esplanade $141,434, Marcus $126,639, Giancarlo $106,686, and Antonino $86,309.

In total they are fined $1,086,673.

He also ordered a redemption payment for the seized fishing vessels of $418,500.

Chocolate fish were handed out to the lawyers involved before the sentencing began, courtesy of the judge.