Hawke's Bay has secured a "once in a blue moon" opportunity on the global wine front in hosting 40 International Masters of Wine (MWs) who are visiting for an extensive wine discovery tour.

It is the first time since 2005 that an official Institute of Masters of Wine tour has been to New Zealand, so is being see as a milestone event for the Hawke's Bay and New Zealand wine industry.

The interest from around the globe in the New Zealand trip was so high there was a waiting list of 15 MWs wanting to join the tour.

The MWs who received balloted places on this trip are from 12 different countries and represent at least as many markets, working in trade, retail, education, journalism, buying, and consultancy roles, among others.

Advertisement

Emma Jenkins MW, one of New Zealand's 13 resident Masters of Wine said the group was excited to arrive in Hawke's Bay and looking forward to walking the vineyards of Gimblett Gravels and Te Awanga coast, as well as all the other amazing activities awaiting them.

The group arrived in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday and are set to spend two nights and a day learning about Hawke's Bay wines, key varietals, soil types and future processes and plans.

Highlights of their Hawke's Bay Tour include a sub-regional Syrah Masterclass led by Warren Gibson of Trinity Hill, Hugh Crichton from Vidals and Craggy Range's Julian Grounds, where 16 of Hawke's Bay's most iconic Syrahs will be examined.

There will also be an in-depth look at aged and new Chardonnays before dining at Craggy Range, where 15 Hawke's Bay wineries will show their wines over dinner.

Michael Henley, chairman of Hawke's Bay Winegrowers, was thrilled to be part of the group's hosts.

"There are only 378 MWs in the world so to have 40 of them in Hawke's Bay is a once in blue moon opportunity and we are really excited about it"

Henley went on to express his gratitude to regional partners; Hawke's Bay Airport, Napier City Council, Great Things Grow Here and Hawke's Bay Tourism who had all contributed financially to enable the trip.

Dean Prebble and Lee Neville, Economic Development Managers for Napier City and Hastings District councils, said they believed the economic benefit this visit would bring to the wine industry, and the region, was well worth supporting and they were pleased to be able to work together for the betterment of Hawke's Bay.

Stuart Ainslie, Hawke's Bay Airport CEO, said with the airport under major redevelopment this opportunity was a way to return the support they received from the wine industry.

As the original ''Welcome to Wine Country'' sign is removed from the current terminal which is under demolition, he confirmed the airport team were exploring fresh ways to partner with local producers as part of a revised retail strategy for the terminal redevelopment.

"This will provide an excellent opportunity for the new terminal to reflect the importance of the wine industry to the local economy and the region's identity" he said.

The MW tour started in Auckland and Waiheke Island and after the Hawke's Bay visit will continue to Martinborough, Marlborough, Canterbury and Central Otago.