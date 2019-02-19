Spark's half-year profit fell 5.6 percent to $153 million, with $9m in costs associated with its recent "agile" restructure and a postponed Southern Cross Cable dividend blamed for the dip.

For the same period last year, Spark booked a Southern Cross Cable dividend of $28m.

Ebitda increased 7.2 per cent or $33m to $489m.

Revenue slipped $7m or 0.4 per cent to $1.75b.

The Southern Cross Cable, in which Spark is the major shareholder, has faced its first trans-Pacific competition this financial year with the launch of the Hawaiki Cable, backed by rich listers Sir Eion Edgar and Malcolm Dick.

Southern Cross, which joins Australia, New Zealand and the US, has also faced competition from the new Tasman Global Access cable linking Auckland and Sydney, which is co-owned by Spark, Vodafone and Telstra.

Spark and fellow Southern Cross shareholders Verizon and Optus are in the process of raising funds for a new trans-Pacific cable, dubbed Southern Cross Next.

The telco did not reveal any content rights costs or other expenses associated with its 2019 Rugby World Cup bid and broader foray into sports as it takes on Sky TV.

"We are well on track with our planning for the Rugby World Cup in September," managing director Simon Moutter said.

However, Spark Sport costs will not be detailed until the company's full-year earnings report, expected in February.

The board declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents per share, comprised of an 11 cent ordinary dividend and a 1.5 cent special dividend. It will be paid on April 5 with a March 15 record date.

