Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

SkyCity's debt blow-out warning

Global ratings agency Standard and Poor's has warned SkyCity Entertainment Group's credit rating could come under pressure if its debt ratios blow out.

for more

Advertisement

The end of a shrinking market?

Chapman Tripp's annual stock take of the equity markets says things are looking up for 2019 and 2020 after a tough couple of years.

Click here for more

Fonterra takes back Darnum

Fonterra has officially unwound its joint venture with Chinese company Beingmate, taking back full ownership of the Darnum manufacturing plant in Australia. While the exact terms of the separation haven't been revealed, a Fonterra spokeswoman says the deal had been structured to ensure no cash was paid by the Kiwi co-operative to Beingmate.

Click here for more



Rich-lister's buying spree

A joint venture between a company owned by rich-lister Ben Gough and UK global asset manager LJ Partnership has snapped up a stake in a second fund management firm.

Alvarium (NZ) Wealth Management has bought 51 per cent of responsible investment fund manager Pathfinder Asset Management for an undisclosed price.

Click here for more

Super Fund reacts to Brazil tragedy

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund has joined some other big fund managers and the Church of England in calling for independent safety monitoring of tailings dams, following a deadly spill at an iron-ore mine in Brazil that has left at least 120 dead.

Click here for more

Chinese firm throws more money at Airwork

China's Zhejiang Rifa has injected more equity into Auckland-based Airwork Holdings just one year after fully acquiring the business. The issue was flagged in Airwork's audit report. Rifa made a full takeover for Airwork in September 2017.

Click here for more

IAG creams it in NZ

Australian insurer IAG must be looking across the Ditch to New Zealand and smiling with its half-year result showing premiums and margins in its New Zealand arm looking much healthier than its home market.

Click here for more

Power companies cashing in

The favourable dynamic of high power prices and plenty of rain is expected to make its presence felt when the big power generators report their first-half results this month.

Click here for more

Banks hired to run Napier Port IPO

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has hired two investment banks to run the planned partial privatisation of Napier Port. The local body has also hired corporate advisory firm Flagstaff Partners to advise on the process.

Click here for more

Air NZ contagion?

Analysts are worried Air New Zealand's earnings forecast down-grade could be the first sign that lower consumer confidence is starting to hit company in the pocket. Or is it because domestic airfares have been fully priced and people are now voting with their wallets?

Click here for more

Cap in hand

The NZX and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) shouldn't have too much trouble raising money from the private sector for their capital markets review should extra funding be required. Given the level of concern about the overall depth and breadth of New Zealand's capital markets, most market participants are thought to be interested in supporting what will be an industry-led initiative.

Click here for more

Boutique fund buys into in Yellow

The emergence of a new Yellow shareholder comes a month after the Kiwi company announced a much-improved financial position following years of red ink after the arrival of Google rocked the business model for directories.

Click here for more

Fund manager bets against housing market

A note from Milford Asset Management this week confirms suspicions that a gloomy view of the property market is behind the sell-off of retirement village stocks on the NZX.

Click here for more

BNZ shake-up looms

The Bank of New Zealand looks set for a major shake-up on the back of a departure by one of its top executives amid speculation the bank will merge its partners or business banking division with its retail division.

Click here for more.

Fisher Funds' fee fiasco wake-up call

Fisher Funds has been under fire this week for charging high fees on some of the legacy funds it has acquired as part of its Tower funds management buy-up. The situation raises a number of questions. Why keep running funds if they are no longer competitive with the market and not open to new money?

Click here for more.

Click here for previous Continuous Disclosure stories.