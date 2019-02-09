A man in the United States is suing McDonald's after he claims to have found a live mouse in his chocolate milkshake.

Kenneth Moyer Jr, 43, from Akron, Ohio, is seeking US$100,000 ($148,000) or more in damages in his lawsuit filed this week in the Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Moyer Jr alleges on December 15, 2018 he became ill and vomited frequently after he drank most of the shake before realising the rodent was inside the cup, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Moyer Jr, a construction worker, told the Akron Beacon Journal: "The bottom line is: It's nasty and it's wrong. However it got in there, it was wrong."

Carl Blickle, co-owner of Rubber City Arches, which owns 24 McDonald's restaurants in Northeast Ohio, claims Moyer's allegations are false and says they eagerly await their opportunity in court.

"Although we do not typically comment about pending litigation, we can confidently and adamantly state that the implications made in the complaint are wildly fabricated and false.

"We have served the Akron area for over 55 years, have made safety and cleanliness top priorities and remain proud of our track record. We eagerly await our opportunity to share the facts in court."