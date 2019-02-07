With the news that Ikea is launching in New Zealand, it's disappointing to find out that the Swedish furniture giant is selling maps — missing New Zealand.

A person has taken to Reddit to a photo of a $30 BJORKSTA world map with New Zealand wiped off the universe being sold in Ikea.

"Ikea's map game is not on point," they wrote on Reddit.

It is not known which country this photo is from, however this inaccurate product is sold in Australian and United States Ikea stores.

One person commented wondering if the map would be sold in New Zealand.

Hopefully not.

But, Ikea does sell a range of world maps including New Zealand, so it will most likely not be an issue.

The Herald has contacted Ikea for comment.

Ikea is launching a megastore in Auckland with 7000 products and a restaurant. It has not been specified where or when it will be built. It will also launch an online shop and has plans for another store outside New Zealand's biggest city.

This is not the first time Ikea has advertised a misleading world map.

Last year, a Redditor pointed out an Ikea store having a map on their wall missing our great country.

One person fairly pointed out on the post that Ikea hadn't yet colonised New Zealand, but that's no excuse for them to leave us off the map.

Previously, Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby teamed up with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to get to the bottom of why New Zealand is disappearing on world maps.

In a video posted to Facebook, Darby said there was a "big conspiracy going down", and he needed Ardern's help to return Aotearoa to the world's map books.

"New Zealand, where the bloody hell are ya?"

"New Zealand is being left off world maps, around the world. This is a major conspiracy," he tells Ardern in the video.

The comedian conducted an extensive investigation into the conspiracy, finding that New Zealand has been left off many maps, including the game of Risk, Vancouver International Village, Central Park Zoo, Spanish in-flight magazines and Starbucks, among others.

Darby says the conspiracy against New Zealand is "bigger than the moon landing and Loch Ness combined".

Questioning who is behind the plot to remove New Zealand from the map, Darby told Ardern he believes New Zealand has been taken off the map because "Australia want our tourists, England want to get rid of the All Blacks, and the wine industry can't beat our pinot or sav".