Kiwis are upset Cadbury has reduced the size of its family chocolate blocks but kept its prices the same.

Anyone else getting a sense of deja vu? You'd be forgiven - Cadbury did the same thing four years ago.

The confectionary company said on Facebook today that its smaller blocks are due out on shelves next month. A family block of Dairy Milk sells for $3.79 at New World right now.

"We're committed to delivering the best quality Cadbury chocolate to you at the best possible price. Unfortunately, over the last few years, we've seen our costs go up," Cadbury said on Facebook today.

"Rather than raising the recommended retail price, we've made the call to reduce the size of our Cadbury family blocks so that they can continue to be an affordable treat for all Kiwis."

Next month, you’ll notice something a little different about our Cadbury family blocks Posted by Cadbury Dairy Milk on Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Many customers commented on the Facebook post, less than impressed with the move.

"The blocks are already smaller than they used to be. It's also not as nice either. Well done Cadbury you will lose even more customers now. Don't get me started on your new disgusting Roses!! I will never ever buy them again," one user said.

"So you've decided to give the customer less for the same price great work," another said.

"I'm never buying anything Cadbury again. What a joke you have become," said an upset Kiwi consumer.

The new change will see Dairy Milk standard blocks go from 200g to 180g. That means that since 2015 Cadbury Dairy Milk bars have gone from 220g to 180g, a reduction in size of almost a fifth.

Cadbury Dairy Milk with Picnic will go from 180g to 170g while Old Gold will diminish in size from 200g to 180g.

However, Cadbury Bubbly bars will head slightly in the other direction, growing from 155g to 160g.

"Due to increased costs in the four years since we last made a change, we are making our Cadbury blocks slightly smaller, but we are also slightly reducing the recommended retail price," Paul Chatfield, Cadbury's marketing director said.

"We're working hard to ensure Cadbury can continue to offer Australians (and New Zealanders) the highest quality chocolate — with the same recipe and ingredients — at the best possible price. There's no change to the signature Cadbury chocolate taste or quality that we know Australians (and Kiwis) love."

The cocoa price has fallen substantially from a high in 2016 but Cadbury has insisted its overall costs have grown — although it didn't explicitly explain what those inputs were.

It's not the first time Cadbury has reduced its bar size. Almost exactly three years ago, its standard 220g block of Dairy Milk went down to 200g.

