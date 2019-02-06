Another year, another new list of emojis.

Unicode Consortium has revealed 230 new emojis are set to be released - and among them is the tiny penis icon nobody asked for called the "pinching hand".

While many might be shaking their head at the pinching hand emoji, the update includes the introduction of disabled-themed emojis that have been approved by disability rights campaigners.

The new characters include hearing aids, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, white "probing" canes and guide dogs.

The update also adds more than a dozen emojis that represent members of the deaf and blind communities.

They follow a complaint by Apple that few existing emojis spoke to the experiences of those with disabilities.

The update includes the introduction of disabled-themed emojis that have been approved by disability rights campaigners. Photo / Emojipedia

A yawning face, a white heart and a punching hand symbol are just some of the other emojis expected to be popular in 2019.

Emoji lovers can look forward to several new animal emojis, including sloth, otter, flamingo, orangutan and a skunk. There are also new food-themed emojis, including a waffle, butter, an onion, garlic and a juice box.

230 new emojis will be in place by the end of the year. Photo / Emojipedia

This year's crop also include symbols relating to a number of different cultures.

Among them include the sari, a Hindu temple, falafel, maté, and the diya lamp emoji.

There are also 70 new combinations for the "couple holding hands" emoji, to ensure that all couples can be represented in every skin tone.