Facebook has finally come out with a life-saving feature where you can delete messages in a conversation on Messenger after you've sent them.

This means if you accidentally (or drunkenly) send a regrettable message to someone, you can delete without them seeing it.

Rumours have been circulating about this amazing feature for months, but the unsend feature is finally available in an update released today.

Facebook has finally rolled out the unsend feature. Photo / Facebook

The feature works by tapping on the message you want to delete and you get the options to delete it for everyone, or yourself.

Advertisement

But you will have to be quick as there is only a 10-minute window to delete the unwanted message.

Facebook has told The Verge that the new feature will be available today on the latest versions of Messenger for iOS and Android.

The company says the new ability is based on the Mark Zuckerberg power, but it underwent "some improvements to provide broader functionality to people using Messenger."

Zuckerberg infamously had the power to delete messages he sent after multiple sources noted that messages they received from the CEO had mysteriously disappeared.

When asked about it, Facebook confirmed Zuckerberg's messages expired over time, mainly for increased security measures after the 2014 Sony Pictures email hacks.