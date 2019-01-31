The heatwave's probably seen you try low-tech ways to cool down, from cold showers to licking ice cubes.

US startup Embr Labs offers something more high-tech: its Embr Wave bracelet that looks like an upside down Apple Watch and serves as a personal thermostat.

Ember says that after three minutes wearing its gadget, you can be five degrees cooler, or warmer - thanks to the sensitivity of the veins on your wrist.

You dial your personal thermostat up or down with the touch of a button, or calibrate it to one of 16 settings via a smartphone app.

Embr chief executive Sam Shames says temperature is very much a personal preference. So while many people escape the heat (or cold) in an airconditioned office during the day, it's often too hot or cold for comfort. Enter the Embr.

Shames touts involvement of MIT scientists in the Embr Wave's development, and says it uses the same thermo technology that warms NASA's Curiosity Rover on Mars.

But he concedes his gadget only changes the temperature of your skin, not your core body temperature.

Still, US reviewers who've had a hands-on play with Embr Wave (which made a number of best-of lists at the January CES tech show in Las Vegas) say it has a palpable effect. If a hot water bottle helps you in winter or ice cubes against your skin in summer, this could be a gadget to check out. And it's a much better look to wear a Wave into, say, a job interview than carry a bag of frozen peas or a hottie.

Me, I've reached the point where I'm willing to try anything to beat the heatwave. A review Embr is currently winging its way to the Herald, so I'll let you know how that goes.

The Embr Wave serves as a personal thermostat. Photo / Supplied.

The price is US$299 ($433) so buying one is a bit of a punt. There's a 30-day money back guarantee, but only Americans get free delivery.

Reviewers' general take is that it does make a difference, but maybe not US$299's worth. The Inc clip below will give you a good flavour.