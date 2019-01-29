Air New Zealand's Grabaseat site has been hit with technical difficulties as Kiwis clamour to get their hands on dirt cheap tickets.

The online booking portal is offering 500 flights to 12 destinations across the North and South Island for only $1 each way.

The deal, which kicked off at 9am, was expected to sell out quickly.

Shortly after the launch, the site was struck by technical difficulties as a result of high traffic demand.

The deal includes regional routes such as Gisborne-Wellington, Auckland-Kerikeri, Christchurch-Palmerston North, and Auckland-Rotorua, as well as 45 seats in each direction on both Auckland-Christchurch, and Auckland-Wellington.

In addition to the $1 regional flights, Grabaseat is also offering cheap international fares.

Travellers looking for an international getaway can also snap up $99 one-way flights to Noumea and Niue, $299 one-way fares from Auckland to San Francisco and Houston, and 90 return trips to Shanghai from $649.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace said the low fares presented a good opportunity for an impromptu getaway.