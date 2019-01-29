Air New Zealand's Grabaseat portal is offering 500 flights to 12 destinations across the North and South Island for only $1 each way.

The deal, which kicks off at 9am, is expected to sell out quickly.

The deal includes regional routes such as Gisborne-Wellington, Auckland-Kerikeri, Christchurch-Palmerston North, and Auckland-Rotorua, as well as 45 seats in each direction on both Auckland-Christchurch, and Auckland-Wellington.

In addition to the $1 regional flights, Grabaseat is also offering cheap international fares.

Travellers looking for an international getaway can also snap up $99 one-way flights to Noumea and Niue, $299 one-way fares from Auckland to San Francisco and Houston, and 90 return trips to Shanghai from $649.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace said the low fares presented a good opportunity for an impromptu getaway.