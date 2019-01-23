In an era of the internet and social media the "truth" is hard to come by and it has the general feeling that it has been "killed off", however this advertising agency wants people to let go of that idea — with a bottle of vodka.

A novelty bottle of Post-Truth Vodka launched by Barnes, Catmur & Friends Dentsu is being sold on Trade Me with a $1 reserve with the company asking Kiwis how much would they pay for the truth? It is currently worth $215.

Now although this bottle is beautifully presented and designed as well as any super premium vodka, nothing is quite what it seems.

How much would you pay for the truth? Photo / BCF Dentsu

The vodka bottle has two written labels: one with a lengthy "Post-truth" description of the liquor and one on the back revealing the truth about the alcohol beverage inside.

The truth will leave you shocked.

THE FRONT LABEL

Post-Truth Vodka:

Some say you are holding the greatest vodka ever made. It really is tremendous.

Made from the largest grain in all of Russia and handmelted Arctic ice cap, we have achieved a flavour profile worthy of the Tsars themselves.

One sip will immediately confirm your impeccable taste. It is at once comforting, seductive, typically unique, and boisterously subtle. Also, unlike the truth, it is very easy to swallow.

The "Post-Truth". Photo / BCF Dentsu

Sound delicious right? Well unbelievably here is the real truth about this delicious beverage.

THE BACK LABEL

The Truth

You are holding an alcoholic beverage. It was made by fermenting natural sugars, such as starch, in water.

It was then boiled to separate the resulting ethanol via a

process of selective condensation.

Like the truth, distilling can be a tedious yet worthwhile

process.

Oh and by the way, this isn't vodka. It's white rum from the Dancing Sands Distillery in Nelson, NZ.

And that's the truth. Which is rare these days.

Please think responsibly.

The truth about the vodka. Photo / BCF Dentsu

Barnes, Catmur & Friends Dentsu created the campaign to make people more aware about the differences between the post-truth and the truth and reveal why they created the campaign.

"In 2016 Post-Truth was named word of the year. Which was ironic because really, it's more like two words stuck together, but that's the sort of dodgy carry-on we've all come to expect these days. There's a general feeling that the Truth has been killed off," they said

"However, we don't agree. At most the Truth has simply been hidden. And really, you couldn't kill the Truth by ignoring it any more than you could destroy the sun by installing a Venetian blind. The Truth is always here. Somewhere. We just need to remember where we left it.

"That's why we made this vodka: to encourage people to be more vigilant with the Truth, stop jumping to conclusions, question everything, examine personal biases, and always maintain a healthy degree of scepticism.

"Just like if you read the back of our label and discover that the bottle contains white rum, not vodka.

"This in our opinion makes them the perfect recipients."

The advertising company are donating all their proceeds of the Trade Me auction to Skeptics Society Inc., who is a non-profit body that helps promote critical thinking.

"We are naturally suspicious of an advertising agency suddenly becoming a champion of truth, but we like vodka," a Skeptics Society spokesperson said.

Check out the Trade Me listing here.

Barnes, Catmur & Friends Dentsu is the same advertising company which developed the Unruly Tourist Pizza billboard for Hell Pizza.

Hell Pizza has latched onto the 'unruly tourists' bandwagon with its latest pizza. Photo/Getty Images.

Hell Pizza decided to capitalise on the hype surrounding the much-maligned British family visiting New Zealand by launching a new pizza.

Last week, a billboard was up at Victoria Park showing the limited edition "Unruly Tourist Pizza".

A disclaimer under the name of the new pizza warns potential buyers that the pizza "may contain hair and ants".

The pizza did come with an important and highly specific condition:

"Terms and conditions: Only available to notorious families of rabble rousers who have stolen a rope, trashed a beach, and received a deportation notice in the last seven days. @John Johnson, drop in to any branch of Hell in New Zealand to redeem your prize."

Barnes, Catmur & Friends Dentsu previously provoked controversy in 2014, when it promoted its limited edition rabbit pizza by pinning actual rabbit skins to a billboard.