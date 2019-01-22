New Zealand's inflation remained stuck in neutral in the fourth quarter as petrol prices fell. The data was in line with economists' expectations but slightly below what the central bank had tipped.

The Consumers Price Index rose 0.1 per cent in the three months ended Dec. 31, taking annual inflation to 1.9 per cent, Stats NZ said.

Economists had been expecting the consumers price index would increase zero to 0.1 per cent in the three months, for an annual increase of 1.8 to 1.9.

The Reserve Bank had tipped a quarterly rise of 0.2 per cent and an annual increase of 2 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 67.46 US cents shortly after the announcement from 67. 21 cents just beforehand.

The central bank is mandated with keeping annual inflation between 1 and 3 per cent over the medium term, focusing on the mid-point.

Stubbornly weak inflation has kept interest rates on hold at a record low 1.75 per cent. Annual inflation has ranged between 1.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent since December 2016, Stats NZ said.

The central bank has consistently signalled no change in interest rates on the immediate horizon, given the lack of inflationary pressure, and today's data is unlikely to shake that view.

Petrol prices fell 0.6 per cent in the quarter and were up 11.1 per cent in the year.

"The price of petrol fell continually throughout the quarter, down from highs in October," prices senior manager Paul Pascoe said. "By the last week of December, the pump price was 8.3 per cent below the December quarter average."

Cigarette and tobacco prices fell for the first time since December 2009 and were down 1.3 per cent on the quarter. In the past nine years, the average price of a pack of cigarettes rose more than 160 per cent to $34.57. They were up 9.2 per cent on the year.

Stats NZ said the overall 0.1 per cent quarterly lift was led by seasonal rises in international airfares, but these were largely offset by seasonal falls in the prices for vegetables.

International air transport lifted 7.6 per cent on the quarter but was down 4 per cent on the year.

Vegetables meanwhile tumbled 20.7 per cent from the prior quarter and were down 8.4 per cent on the year.

Food prices overall were down 1.3 per cent on the quarter and were up 0.6 per cent on the year.

Within the housing sector, housing and household utilities lifted 0.5 per cent versus the September quarter and 3.1 per cent on the year.

Actual rentals for housing rose 0.6 per cent in the quarter and were 2.4 per cent higher for the year. Household energy prices, which include electricity, gas and solid fuels, were unchanged on the quarter and were up 2.3 per cent on the year.

Prices for the purchase of newly-built homes lifted 0.9 per cent on the quarter and were up 3.6 per cent on the year.

The tradables CPI, which includes goods and services that compete with international rivals, fell 0.4 per cent in the quarter and was up 0.9 per cent in the year. Non-tradables inflation, which focuses on domestic goods and services, rose a quarterly 0.7 per cent for a 2.7 per cent annual increase.

