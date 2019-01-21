A former partner at a high-profile New Zealand law firm has been censured and fined by the Law Society following an investigation into his sexual harassment of two employee.

The partner, who's name is redacted from the lawyers standards committee decision that considered his case, was removed from the firm's partnership and later resigned following his behaviour at a social event.

The firm then reported his conduct to the New Zealand Law Society and the standards committee began an investigation.

The findings were released today, with the committee finding the lawyer's actions amounted to unsatisfactory conduct. It ordered he be censured, fined $12,500 and ordered to pay costs of $2,500.

The committee, however, decided that a charge of misconduct before the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal was not justified in the circumstances.

It said there were a number of mitigating factors, including that the lawyer had taken full responsibility for his actions, shown significant contrition and remorse, and had taken steps to ensure there was no repeat of the behaviour.

The two harassed employees also indicated they were satisfied with the way the firm dealt with the matter internally.

The ex-partner has no prior disciplinary history with the Law Society.

More to come.