Popular discount retailer Kmart experienced a lull in trading in the six months to December 31 after several years of consistent growth.

Sales at the retailer owned by Australian retail company Wesfarmers increased just one per cent in the first-half of the financial year following weak womenswear sales and its exit from the DVD category.

Kmart experienced moderate growth in the sale of every products compared to the same period a year earlier.

The retailer's performance deteriorated in the pre-Christmas sales period through late November and December, and for the half-year ended sales fell 0.6 per cent.

Wesfarmers, whose board includes former New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, said at its annual general meeting in November that sales at Kmart had slowed from the year earlier.

The slow down would see Kmart earnings before interest and tax from its department store division for the half-year fall to between A$385 million (NZ$406m) and A$400m (NZ$422m), compared to A$415m (NZ$438m) in the first half last year, Wesfarmers said.

The ASX-listed company will announce its half-year results on February 21.

Wesfarmers operates 531 Kmart stores across New Zealand and Australia.

Kmart is set to open a string of stores throughout New Zealand this year, including in Rotorua, Invercargill and Auckland's Sylvia Park. Last year it opened new stores in Queenstown and Lower Hutt.