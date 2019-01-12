US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump is reportedly being considered for the position to head the World Bank.

The Financial Times reports Ivanka is among a list of names submitted to the Treasury Department to replace current World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, who recently announced he would step down this month.

Other names being floated include UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass and Mark Green, head of the US Agency for International Development.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department told the Financial Times: "We are beginning the internal review process for a US nominee. We look forward to working with the governors to select a new leader."

Under an unwritten agreement, the United States, which is the World Bank's largest shareholder, has always chosen the bank's president since the institution was founded in 1945, according to the South China Morning Post.

The World Bank has had 12 presidents during its existence.

Ivanka has experience working with the Trump Organisation and managing her own lifestyle and fashion brand.