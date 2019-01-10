New Ikea boss Jesper Brodin is set to reveal further information this morning about the company's plans in New Zealand.

This comes off the back of last month's announcement that Ingka Group had been granted exclusive rights to explore expansion opportunities in New Zealand.

Ikea is today expected to make an announcement on the location of its first store and whether it will be a large or smaller venue.

Brodin's arrival in New Zealand follows his flying visit to Australia, where he outlined details on the company's strategy in global markets.

Advertisement

While in Australia, he said the company was interested in launching smaller-format stores that offered same-day delivery.

There has been speculation that this strategy may result in a smaller store being opened in the local market.

This has quickly sparked a media frenzy in the local market, with many shoppers excited at the prospect of having access to well-loved brand in the local market.

The speaking venue has been set up to resemble an Ikea store. Photo/Aimee Shaw.

Globally, IKEA reaches 1.2 billion customers in more than 50 markets.

The company has garnered something of a cult following across the world and the brand has been widely integrated into numerous pop culture references.