There are two common New Year's resolutions that people make each year — to lose weight/get fit and to change their work situation.

There's nothing like another year closing to make you reflect on the parts of your life you'd like to recalibrate. Staring down the barrel of another year in a job that is less than ideal tends to be a great call to action.

So if you've decided you want to steer your work life in a different direction (or make 2019 the year where you advance in your chosen career) here are some strategies you can put in place to make that happen.

WRITE DOWN YOUR THOUGHTS

Often we get so swept up in trudging through the working week that we don't stop to reappraise whether our work life is really fulfilling and suited to us. So put pen to paper and write down the answers to these questions: What are your skills? What part of your current work situation do you enjoy? What do you dislike? What would your ideal working week and workplace look like? What do you want to get out of your work? What kind of job would you do if money wasn't an issue? What did you want to be when you "grew up"?

Writing in this manner is proven to be a great way to get some clarity on the thoughts that swirl around in your head. Leave it for a day or two, then re-read your responses to see what is resonating with you. It might become increasingly clear what you need to change and the path you need to take.

AVOID TUNNEL VISION

This might sound a bit ridiculous but it's so easy to get tunnel vision in your career and be completely unaware of the industries and roles that are developing outside of your comfort zone.

The ideal role for you could be out there and you just don't know that it exists.

It could be worth visiting a careers counsellor. Most of us will only do this once in our lives, when we're about to leave school.

Think about some of the decisions you made back then and it quickly becomes clear that you're quite different from what you used to be.

A career counsellor is trained in looking beyond your pigeonhole and analysing the situation from a more objective perspective.

This might lead to following another career path entirely or perhaps finding a course that could help you reach your career objectives.

NETWORK AND UPSKILL

Some people find the concept of networking deeply uncomfortable, but if you've identified a new career path through the previous steps, it's time to find the people who can help you make it happen.

If there are leaders in the field that you're hoping to move into, contact them on Twitter or send them an email. Flattery can go a long way — tell them you admire their work and their career and you'd love to learn from them. You can also pick their brains about any further study, training or upskilling you could do to help this process, and then go about swinging into action.

GETTING AHEAD

It's very easy to say that you want to progress to a certain role. But often time gets away from us and another year can pass where we haven't made any headway.

So this year, approach things a little differently and write down where you want to be and the specific steps that you need to take to get there. Give yourself a deadline date for each step. (It could be, "Reach this target or goal by the Easter break.") Then go about actioning each step.

Identify the people you think can help you reach your goal and begin some consistent communication with them, so when the time comes to ask them for some support, the relationship has already been well and truly established.

It can also be a good idea when you get back from the Christmas break to let your superiors know where you want to progress to, and that you've been thinking over the break about the steps that are required to move towards that goal. Ask them if they have any input into what you need to do to reach that goal.

Showing the people above you that you're keen, committed and ready to progress in 2019 can't be a bad thing (unless of course it's their role that you are gunning for … in that case, say nothing).

- News.com.au