Inland Revenue is warning Kiwis to be aware of scammers looking to take advantage of next year's proposed automatic tax refunds.

New Zealanders were informed recently via email about proposed changes to the tax system, but already fake emails are making their way into people's inboxes.

Bernadette Newman, a customer segment leader at Inland Revenue, said scammers are trying to take advantage of the campaign.

"We've had two examples of this just this week – a convincing looking e-mail but with a couple of important details that mark it as fake," Newman said.

"The e-mail asks you to complete the steps below to release money owed to you. There's a link to fill in a form with advice to 'just fill it in and get your returns in order now'."

Newman said if you receive an email, like the one above, purporting to come from the IRD, don't click on it.

"Use your mouse to hover the web address and make sure it's for a real Inland Revenue website," she said.

Inland Revenue has sent out more than two million e-mails in the past few months as part of its 'Changing for you' campaign, with more to be sent out in the new year.

If the proposed changes go ahead, automatic tax refunds can be issued to eligible customers if Inland Revenue holds your up-to-date bank account information. This can be updated through myIR, the secure online portal, which is password protected.

"You will know you're in safe hands if you've been directed to myIR where a valid log-in is required," said Newman.

"Unfortunately, scammers and phishers will try to take advantage of the volume of e-mail we're sending and try to access bank accounts and steal people's money. It's important to know what a fraudulent e-mail looks like."

Inland Revenue will never:

• email you with the amount of your refund (only within myIR) or send you an e-mail, knock on your door or phone you promising a tax refund;

• ask you to pay money to release a tax refund;

• send you an email with a hyperlink to a webpage that asks you to submit your personal information;

• demand payments through NZ Post or a gift card.

If you receive a text scam message or a fraudulent call, please email the IRD at phishing@ird.govt.nz