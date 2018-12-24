The Advertising Standards Authority says it can't make a ruling on a complaint about the name of a kid's burger in at a Whanganui restaurant.

The complaint to the advertising regulator is part of a dispute between a Whanganui couple and Burger Cartel, an eatery in the North Island town.

Cameron Archibald, one of the owners of Burger Cartel in Whanganui East, claimed earlier this month that his business is under attack from an online campaign.

He had accused locals Karyn and Dave Hoskin of "online bullying".

Burger Cartel has adopted a theme for its menu, using drug cartel-related names for various items. The business opened its doors in July, and Archibald said it had enjoyed steady growth.

The Hoskins, however, have taken issue with Burger Cartel's theme - in particular, a burger on the kids' menu called "Trafficking", which the couple say is distasteful.

"I saw a print of his menu that he'd posted and I noticed the word 'Trafficking' under the kids' menu," Karyn Hoskin told the Whanganui Chronicle earlier this month.

"I was like, 'My goodness, that's not great'. I was curious to know what he meant by that - my first thought was child trafficking, sex trafficking."

Karyn Hoskin complained to the Advertising Standards Authority, saying the name of the burger was "highly distasteful in light of the devastating effects of drug trafficking on families and children".

But the ASA's chairwoman Heather Roy, in a recent decision, found that the regulator doesn't have the jurisdiction to consider the case.

"The chair acknowledged the significant impact of drugs can have on families and children," the ASA said.

"She said the name of the burger was tasteless and likely to offend some people. However, the ASA's jurisdiction relates to advertisements, not the names of products, in this case, a bacon and egg and BBQ sauce burger," the ASA said.

Archibald and his business partner Jono Rose said earlier this month that they were adamant they will not be changing their business in any way in the face of the criticism.