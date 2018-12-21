Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
BUSINESS

Sky TV pays $200m+ to renew satellite deal

21 Dec, 2018 3:10pm
2 minutes to read
Sky TV's deal will ensure content, particularly live sport, can be reliably delivered to 100 per cent of New Zealand. Photo / File Sky TV's deal will ensure content, particularly live sport, can be reliably delivered to 100 per cent of New Zealand. Photo / File
Sky TV's deal will ensure content, particularly live sport, can be reliably delivered to 100 per cent of New Zealand. Photo / File
Chris Keall
By: Chris Keall
Business writer, NZ Herald
chris.keall@nzherald.co.nz @ChrisKeall
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Currency converter:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More from Business