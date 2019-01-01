What is 2019 looking like for your business?

It's a really exciting time for us and I feel 2019 is already shaping up to have some great projects in the pipeline with some amazing brands. We had our best year to date last year and the business is growing, so I am hoping to continue chipping away at that in the New Year. Our approach to business is to focus on creating really amazing creative work for our clients, that works for them - and the rest seems to kinda look after itself. Its simplifying it but it's kind of true, and it's how we'll take on 2019. I am also hoping to get more opportunities to work with big NZ and overseas brands on campaigns and to continue to build our name in the campaign strategy, content production and social media space.

How is that different to 2018? How has the last year been for your business?

I think this year we really carved a niche for ourselves in the content production and social media space. We want to lead this space nationally and internationally, and I think we are on our way now. I think specialising in this area has really allowed us to craft our work - took us a while to find our niche, and I think now we can really run with it in 2019. The last year of business has been great, I think the diverse range of clients we've worked with has been what's made it so unique for me.

What are the issues affecting your industry in the next 12 months?

The agency and client relationship is and will continue to change. With many businesses looking to work with multiple partners alongside internal teams, approaches within the industry need to adjust. Also bigger players like Google and Facebook are looking for ways to have direct relationships with brands. The reality is though, I don't think there is any substitute for really good creative and strategy that actually works.

What is the biggest issue you would like the Government to champion in 2019?

I am really passionate about nature and the outdoors and would love to see the Government help make practical changes to our country's policies to shift the needle on climate change. Putting a marketing hat on, if we are world leaders in protecting the environment it's not only good for our slice of paradise but also good for brand New Zealand. People get up in arms about short-term changes but in the long run if we are leaders in climate change, reducing plastics, looking after our oceans, preserving our native environment e.t.c it's going to strengthen and solidify the New Zealand brand on an international stage - and that brand is something we charge a premium on.

Do you get a break this summer? What's your favourite way to relax?

Sure do. As a business we usually try to break for a least two weeks over Christmas, even if we are super busy. I personally love to escape the city and head up to Northland, camping in our Feldon Shelter roof tent. It can be hard for me to relax, but I find leaving my phone switched off in the glovebox helps me to switch off.