When it comes to Kiwi businesses, it doesn't get much more iconic than The Warehouse but the company will now have to deal with Swedish giant Ikea invading its home turf.

It seems the red shed is not that bothered.

Earlier today, following confirmation that Ikea will open its first store in New Zealand, The Warehouse tweeted some not-so-subtle shade at the Swedish flatpack company, emphasing that their range of homewares is designed in New Zealand.

Meatballs look so good in our beautiful table settings, made by Kiwis for Kiwis...

🍝😊🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/0Nexsg5OY8 — The Warehouse (@thewarehousenz) December 19, 2018

The company later clarified that the Living and Co. homewares are designed in New Zealand but not made in the country, though "ethically sourced".

They even fixed the image, which had a distinct lack of meatballs, which Ikea is well known for:

For everyone worried about our lack of meatballs in the original photo:

Here. We fixed it. #GetThemWhileTheyAreHot🔥 #YesTheyArePhotoShopped #SuspensionOfDisbelief pic.twitter.com/PkmEEju5pb — The Warehouse (@thewarehousenz) December 20, 2018

The company also replied to a number of comments with a series of meatball-related gifs showing that it is handling the competitor's news with a good dose of humour.

The Warehouse told the Herald the company welcomes competition. "Bring it on," a spokesperson said.

"Our homewares offer amazing value and are designed by New Zealanders, for New Zealanders. In fact, our Living & Co 3L slow cooker for $22 is excellent for making meatballs at home, and our 4-pack of 4 Melamine Funfetti Tumblers for $1 feature two of our favourite summer colours: yellow and blue," the spokesperson said. And yes, you got it: The Warehouse's "favourite summer colours" are Ikea's colours.

With 92 stores around the country and a solid history as the place "where everyone gets a bargain", maybe The Warehouse doesn't have to worry. It seems to have weathered the Kmart storm just fine so what's another cheap homewares to compete with, meatballs and all?

The company has also recently outlined its plan to combat global competitors such as Amazon and other major retailers.