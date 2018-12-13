Rocket Lab has scrubbed today's launch, citing poor weather.

"Happy to launch in most weather but got to draw the line at a storm," founder Peter Beck tweeted shortly after 4pm.

A launch window had been due to open at 5.07pm.

"The current weather has violated FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] flight rules, so this one is kind of out of our hands. Some good weather is on its way soon however," Beck said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The company did not immediately say when it will make its next attempt, but its current launch window is open until December 21.

When it does liftoff, the mission will loft 13 "cubesats" into orbit for NASA.

MORE: Rocket Lab launch today as airlines sound 'gridlocked' skies warning

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Rocket Lab launch today as airlines sound 'gridlocked' skies warning

13 Dec, 2018 6:22am
4 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Stiassny fires parting shots at Vector foes, Rocket Lab, all-comers

12 Nov, 2018 5:52pm
6 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Peter Beck: How Rocket Lab will make money

12 Nov, 2018 5:52pm
6 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Comment: CNN's annoying Rocket Lab report

13 Nov, 2018 9:37am
5 minutes to read