Most career advice seems to focus on networking, mentorship and other snooze-worthy cliches — but according to one Aussie business expert, career success could come down to your age.

Australian Industry Group Queensland state director Shane Rodgers, a business executive, writer and marketer, shared some of his top career advice on LinkedIn a while back, as well as the career insights he wish he'd known about when he was 25.

And one especially surprising tip stood out from the rest.

According to Rodgers, in the workforce, you should always "act like you are 35".

Advertisement

"A recruiter gave me this advice some years ago. It is quite inspired," he wrote.

"What she meant was, when you are young in the workplace, don't act as a novice. If you are smart and competent, step up and do whatever you are capable of doing in a mature way.

"Similarly, when you are an older worker, don't act like it. Approach your day with youthful energy. To quote a famous Frank Sinatra song: 'You're 35 and it's a very good year.'"

He also urged Aussie employees to "never work for horrible b**tards".

"Life is way too short to tolerate really bad bosses," he said.

"If you find yourself working for one, unless you are desperate or starving, start looking for a new job. Immediately. Then sack the bad boss. By leaving."

He also stressed the importance of working in an office where you have friends.

"The happiest people are those who do things they are passionate about with people they really like," he said.

"Further to that, if you find you have taken on a job you hate, ditch it quickly. Your career can survive a few well-intentioned detours and mistaken pathways," Rodgers wrote.

He also reminded workers that careers are marathons, not sprints — and therefore, our working life should be seen as a big picture rather than a race to a specific goal.

Rodgers also said that "genuine expertise belongs to an elite few" who "seldom have superpowers" — instead, they tend to have patience, endurance and take a "long-term view".

And he reminded working parents to deprioritise their careers while their kids are young — and to stop letting "contrived circumstances and fairly trivial issues" keep them from important life events like school sport days and awards.

Other pearls of wisdom included the importance of genuinely listening to others, cutting staff slack when they are experiencing trouble in their personal lives and networking with people of all ages — not just members of your own generation.

He warned that Aussie workplaces were particularly bad at recognising the "value of overseas experience and people from a variety of cultures" and that every worker should leap at the chance of working overseas for a period of time if possible.

Finally, he said it was essential to never sacrifice "personal ethics for a work reason" and that often, so-called "failure" was an opportunity for learning in disguise.

"As bizarre as it might sound, failing is not failure. Researchers recognise that failure is just part of a process to eliminate unsuccessful options," Rodgers posted.

"To misquote Woody from Toy Story, when we make a few mistakes, we are not failing, just falling — with style."