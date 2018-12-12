An Auckland real estate agent has dropped the facade and taken a unique approach towards selling a run-down Henderson property.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house is described as "neglected, run-down ragamuffin needs urgent care".

Under real estate group City Sales, the Daytona Rd property in West Auckland goes under the hammer on Sunday at 11.30am.

Instead of trying to build up a more positive aura for the grim-looking property, the agency has taken a direct approach to win over potential buyers.

There is two parking places at the property. Photo / Supplied

The absent sellers deserted the abode, the listing said on Trade Me, but there is a lot of potential with the predicted "bargain of 2018".

"Add generous proportions of elbow-grease and the odd drop of blood, sweat and tears

and you won't look back - we hope," the property listing said.

"First-home buyers bring your parents and a bio-hazard suit."

The house is described as being located on a quiet cul-de-sac and close to the city off Lincoln Rd.

The auction is being held on-site at 25 Daytona Rd unless sold prior.

The Herald has contacted the real estate agent for comment.