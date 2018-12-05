Canada has arrested a senior staff member on Huawei's global executive team on suspicion she violated US sanctions against Iran.

Canadian publication The Globe and Mail reported that Meng Wanzhou, the global chief financial officer at the Chinese telco, faces extradition to the US.

Wanzhou, the deputy chair at the company and the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on 1 December in Vancouver at the request of US authorities.

The report said the US had been keeping a close eye on Huawei's alleged shipping of US products to Iran and other countries in violation of sanction laws.

Advertisement

The US imposed harsher sanctions on Iran earlier this year, as the Trump administration looked to restrict international business with the Iranian government.

As part of the sanctions, the US halted the import of Iranian oil, cutting off a key source of revenue for the nation.

The arrest of Wanzhou also adds pressure on Huawei, which has faced international backlash, with a number of nations banning the use of Huawei gear for 5G rollouts.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand were among the nations to ban the use of Huawei's equipment due to security concerns.

In New Zealand, Huawei has previously helped build mobile networks but this marks a significant shift in policy.

New Zealand is part of the 'Five Eyes' security alliance, which also includes the US, Britain, Canada and Australia.