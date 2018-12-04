The Labour Inspectorate has lodged cases with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) against two Chorus subscontractors: Sunwin Technologies and Babylon Communications, the agency's National Manager Stu Lumsden tells the Herald.

Dates for hearings have yet to be set.

On October 8, following an investigation carried out in tandem with Immigration NZ, the Inspectorate alleged that 73 of 75 subcontractors involved in the Ultrafastbroad (UFB) rollout had systematically failed to meet minimum employment standards.

It alleges some staff have been paid below the minium wage and not received holiday pay, while others have worked extended trial or "volunteer" periods for no pay, among other breaches of labour laws.

Sunwin is owned by Phani Chevendra and Ramesh Koney, both of West Harbour, Auckland and has subcontracted to Universal Communications Group (UCG), one of Chorus's "primary" contractors.

Babylon is owned by Sameer Ibrahim and Mehad Mahdi, both of Howick. It trades as Clearvision and has subcontracted to both UCG and Chorus's other main primary contractor, Visionstream.

Lumsden expects to bring more cases as the Inspectorate's followup work continues.

He says the Inspectorate has also so far issued 10 infringement and nine improvement notices to Chorus subcontractors in what Lumsden calls "less complex" cases.

Think Chorus is in the gun? Think again

Chorus was hit by more bad news last night about its subcontractors, including a new allegation that a manager at one of its UFB partners took bribes to approve linesmen to carry out work.

Its investors' reaction? A shrug.

Chorus shares were actually up 0.84 per cent to $4.80 this morning, continuing their broad march north (the stock is up 20.08 per cent for the year).

The reason: the subcontractor episode is bad PR for Chorus, but it's not directly in the gun in legal terms.

Labour Inspectorate national manager Lumsden also had angry words for the network operator on October 8, when his agency said it had found alleged violations of labour laws at 73 of 75 subcontractors involved in the Ultrafast Broadband (UFB) fibre rollout.

"Large companies such as Chorus need to be proactive and ensure that their contractors and subcontractors are not exploiting their workers," he said.

"It's very disappointing that a national infrastructure project of this scale which is well resourced has failed to monitor compliance with basic employment standards."

But it it also seems that Lumsden had identified moral and organisational failings by Chorus, rather than legal ones.

"The Labour Inspectorate has no current evidence of Chorus itself breaching Employment Standards," Lumsden said.

The Labour Inspectorate's inquiries are ongoing, but so far there's been no indication that Chorus is in its cross-hairs.

"The Labour Inspectorate's investigation is currently looking specifically at breaches by subcontractors," Lumsden confirmed today.

The reason: The network has placed itself at two arm's length from the trouble.

The arrangement is illustrated by one of the cases that first kicked off the subcontracor controversy, involving one Wilem Brown, of Nelson.

Chorus was awarded the UFB contract for Nelson. As in all the UFB areas it controls, Chorus farmed out most of the work to one of its primary contractors. In this case, Australian company Visionstream. Visionstream, in turn, subcontracted to a series of smaller players, Frontier Communications, who took on Brown.

Frontier allegedly paid Brown less than the minimum wage, according to the E tū union, who brought his case to light last December, drawing in the Labour Inspectorate in what eventually became a sweeping, industry-wide investigation.

It was a complex chain of subcontracting, but a simple case of law, according to employment specialist Jennifer Mills.

Mills said that the buck stopped with Brown's immediate employer, Frontier Communications.

In the under-payment scenario the union was alleging,"there would not be any liability for Chorus or Visionstream."

Of course, any financial malpractice allegations that embroil staff at a primary contractor or even Chorus itself would colour the picture. But the allegations of under-payment, "volunteer" work by trainees and holiday pay going begging all land at the bottom of the UFB foodchain, where the subcontractors site.

For its part, Chorus has chosen its words carefully, emphasising that it expects its contractors to meet their legal obligations, but avoiding any statements that would imply it is liable for their actions.

"We are extremely disappointed in the early findings of the Labour Inspectorate," Chorus chief executive Kate McKenzie said on October 9.

"Clearly this is potentially an extremely serious issue and widespread breaches are absolutely unacceptable."

Her company had retained former Deputy State Services Commissioner Doug Brown to conduct an independent review, she said (the review is ongoing). But in keeping with the sub-contractor model, it would not be a review of Chorus or its primary contractors but of "the employment practices of small business subcontractors working on the Ultrafast Broadband network."

Lumsden weighs in that, "The Inspectorate is managing its own investigations to ensure they continue unimpeded by Chorus' own investigation processes."

October 9 also saw Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway launch into the controversy, saying, "The Labour Inspectorate's investigations into Chorus subcontractors and its findings justify the Government's priorities to strengthen employment law, to better protect New Zealand workers and stamp out migrant exploitation."

But in fact, Labour's attempt to strengthen employment law has since been watered down at the behest of its more conservative coalition partner NZ First, while a push to bolster protections for contract workers has been pushed out to an unknown point next year.