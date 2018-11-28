Spark says it has been notified by GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton that it cannot use Huawei gear for its pending 5G mobile network upgrade.

The decision represents a stark change in direction. For years while he was in power, former Prime Minister and GCSB Minister John Key actively encouraged our phone companies to use gear made by the Chinese company, founded by former People's Liberation Army officer turned billionaire entrepreneur Ren Zhengfei.

Under the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act 2013 or TICSA, technology used by Spark, Chorus, Vodafone, 2degrees and other network operators for upgrades to be vetted and approved by the security agency.

The Director-General told Spark today that he considers Spark's proposal to use Huawei 5G equipment in Spark's planned 5G RAN would, if implemented, raise significant national security risks, the telco says.

Advertisement

"Under TICSA, this means Spark cannot implement or give effect to its proposal to use Huawei RAN equipment in its planned 5G network," Spark says.

The GCSB's apparent move comes after reports on Friday that the US was pressuring allies to drop Huawei.

While American suspicion of Huawei is longstanding - it pre-dates President Trump - previous efforts have focussed on keeping the Chinese company out of the US. Now, it's broadening its battle lines.

US officials are reportedly worried about the prospect of Chinese telecom-equipment makers spying on or disabling connections to an exponentially growing universe of things, including components of manufacturing plants.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an un-named US official who said, "There are additional complexities to 5G networks that make them more vulnerable to cyberattacks."

Spark says it has not yet had time to review the decision in detail.

"While we are disappointed with this decision, we are confident that the decision will not affect our plans to launch Spark's 5G network by 1 July 2020, subject to the necessary spectrum being made available by the New Zealand Government," Spark says.

GCSB Director General Hampton says, "I can confirm the GCSB, under its TICSA responsibilities, has recently undertaken an assessment of a notification from Spark. I have informed Spark that a significant network security risk was identified."

Hampton says he won't comment further at this stage.

At Spark's annual general meeting on November 2, Spark managing director Simon Moutter made an impassioned speech in support of Huawei, saying the company should be allowed to bid for 5G upgrade business unless the government could supply "incontrovertible proof" that the company was a security threat.

For its part, Huawei sought to defuse the controversy by saying it would only bid to put gear on 5G cellsites (the RAN or Radio Area Network), not the "core" or brains of a 5G network. Last week, Spark and Huawei went live with a 5G trial that they said proved the RAN could be isolated.

While the US and Australia has long-standing bans on Huawei, former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key was an active booster of the Chinese company, encouraging companies involved in the Ultrafast Broadband (UFB) rollout to consider its gear as a quality, cost-competitive auction.

Beyond the implications for New Zealand's trade relationship with China, today's decision could mean fresh scrutiny of the Huawei hardware that is sprinkled through the UFB and Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI) rollouts as well as Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees' networks.

Huawei technology has been central to 2degrees' network since the telco launched a decade ago. Last week, spokesman Mat Bolland told the Herald that there had never been any proof tabled that Huawei was a security threat.

A Huawei ban would leave only two big telco infrastructure providers to bid for 5G work - Nokia Networks and Ericsson - which would make the market less competitive, Bolland said. Resulting price increases would ultimately be passed on to the consumer.

Spark embraced Huawei for its 4G network after Alcatel-Lucent's debacle with its 3G network upgrade, branded "XT."

Huawei NZ deputy CEO Andrew Bowater argued that his company had a policy of full cooperation with the GCSB. As in the UK and Canada, no issue had ever been raised with its technology he told the Herald last. Now, that's changed.

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi did not want to comment of the GCSB statement.

Speaking to the Herald outside the House, he said it was a matter for GCSB Minister Andrew Little.

He said he had been made aware of the statement, but would not say how long he had known about it.