Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

ANZ NZ’s profit up 21% to record $2.5 billion, lending only grows modestly

Jenée Tibshraeny
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

ANZ has changed its official interest rate outlook. Photo / NZME

ANZ has changed its official interest rate outlook. Photo / NZME

ANZ New Zealand grew its net profit after tax by 21% in the year to September to a record $2.53 billion.

The country’s largest bank attributed much of the jump to the hedging it did to manage its interest rate and foreign exchange risk.

It reported a $163 million gain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save