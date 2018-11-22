Those keen on a bargain won't have to look hard for one today.

America's annual shopping event Black Friday, which marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, is in full swing with New Zealand retailers.

Most mainstream retailers are offering discounts of between 30 and 50 per cent, with tech gadgets and clothing tipped to be items with the largest savings to be had. Other smaller niche retailers and brands are also involved this year.

Some Black Friday discounts last through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, another discount day. Retailers use the occasion to sell off unwanted stock.

Mid-market department store Farmers is offering 50 per cent off men's clothing, 30 per cent off children's clothing and 25 per cent off women's clothing. It also has 25 per cent discount on toys, 10 per cent off of fragrance and up to 50 per cent off of furniture.

Electronics retailer Noel Leeming is advertising 30 per cent off its whiteware, Warehouse Stationery is offering 30 per cent off laptops, computers and 20 per cent off mobile phones.

Rebel Sport, owned by Briscoe Group, has taken Black Friday a step further this year, keeping its stores open to midnight. It is offering 30 per cent off water sports, golf, tennis, cricket and swimming gear, clothing and shoes.

Men's wear retailer Barkers has 40 per cent discounts off of everything and a further 10 per cent on certain items.

Barkers marketing manager Jade Harris said Black Friday was a profitable day for the retailer. "We are participating as Black Friday has grown to be one of the biggest sales days of the year, we get involved as we know our customers are looking to shop with us and want to give them what they are after."

Outdoor equipment and clothing retailer Kathmandu has a summit member discount on its entire range and New Zealand's largest retailer The Warehouse is offering deals on select items both in stores and online.

New Zealand label Ingrid Starnes is celebrating Black Friday online, offering 30 per cent off some of its clothes, and a further 20 per cent off of sale items.

High-end accessory brand Deadly Ponies is celebrating Black Friday but isn't offering discounts on product. Instead, it has a limited edition miniature handbag up for grabs.

"Deadly Ponies participates in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, mainly to cater to our international customers but also the increasing number of local customers interested in jumping on this phenomenon," Liam Bowden, Deadly Ponies founder and creative director, said. "We like to use these events as an opportunity to offer our customers unique and limited edition product."

Creative & Brave, formerly Texan Art Schools, has 20 per cent off all prints and art work on Black Friday and 20 per cent off jewellery on Cyber Monday.

Interestingly, the travel agents are in on the Black Friday sales opportunity this year, along with retail optometry chain Specsavers.

Helloworld has return flights to Australia for $399 return with accommodation bookings and return fares to Los Angeles and San Francisco for $999. Flight Centre, is offering return airfares to Hawaii for $699 and return to Tonga for $399.

While significant shopping discounts can be enticing, Canstar general manager Jose George said shoppers should be careful not to get carried away.

"There's no doubt that stores can offer genuine discounts on goods, but it's only a saving if it is something you were going to buy anyway," George said. "A lot of our overspending comes down to lack of planning.

"If you are already carrying debt, think about how to pay that off before you spend more money, that's the way you will save most."