If you haven't started your Christmas shopping yet, tomorrow could be the day.

Tomorrow is Black Friday, the day after America's Thanksgiving, a retail phenomenon catching on in New Zealand where retailers offer discounts - it is regarded as the first day of the Christmas shopping season, and followed by Cyber Monday, another discount day.

The name Black Friday refers to shops' accounts going from red to 'in the black'.

A survey by price comparison website PriceSpy reveals Black Friday is popular among Kiwis, with 53 per cent of those surveyed intending to shop in stores tomorrow and 47 per cent intend to nab deals online.

New Zealanders spent $219 million on Black Friday last year, up 32.8 per cent from the Friday a week earlier, according to Paymark, and the day was 188 per cent more popular than normal Fridays during the months of September and October last year.

Black Friday through the weekend and into Cyber Monday is a significant four-day calendar event in the US and much of the western world, and is increasingly being embraced Down Under.

Most retailers are known to heavily discount product on Black Friday, and use the day to get rid of unwanted stock.

Around 35 per cent of Kiwis say they intend to buy something on Black Friday, and 70 per cent say they are looking to spend up to $300, according to the survey.

Most Kiwis intend to bag discounts at The Warehouse on Friday, or at online behemoth Amazon. JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and Farmers are other popular picks.

Around 20 per cent of Kiwis expect savings of up to 30 per cent on Black Friday and 42 per cent expect savings of between 30 and 60 per cent, the survey shows.

Sixty per cent of Kiwis want to nab savings on gadgets and electronics, 39 per cent on fashion and clothing and 33 per cent on healthy and beauty products.

While Black Friday offers savings, Price Spy New Zealand country manager Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, said consumers should be aware of price increases ahead of Black Friday to make discounts appear more appealing.

"What appears to be a really good percentage saving from a retailer on Black Friday, may not be. This is because some products receive a price hike ahead of a big sale day, so the percentage discount appears to be more attractive than what it actually is," Matinvesi-Bassett said.

"Based on last year's figures, we found 10 per cent of all products listed on PriceSpy received an increase in price on Black Friday. One way to avoid getting caught out by price inflations is to keep an eye on the historical price of a product."

Consumers should look for lowest price rather than discount offered, she said.

The popularity of Black Friday in New Zealand and the UK has grown exponentially in the last three years. Since 2015, the biggest overall percentage growth has come from New Zealand - it has grown nearly twice as much as that of the UK.

Linda Trainer, general manager of retail at Kiwi Property - the company which operates New Zealand's largest mall Sylvia Park, said last year on Black Friday 25 per cent more people visited the mall when compared to a normal Friday.

"We believe Black Friday is going to be even bigger and better this year. We've got a number of large local and international retailers that are taking part," Trainer said.

"Over the four-day period last year we had over 600,000 people through our centre. It's very popular and the retailers are really keen to take that opportunity."

The Warehouse, Cotton On, Kathmandu, Farmers, Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi are among some of the retailers participating in the event.

Trainer said she anticipated an increase in people visiting the mall this year, and that event was gaining in popularity year on year.

She was not able to provide a figure on how much Kiwis spent at Sylvia Park on Black Friday last year but said the amount was up 11.4 per cent on the year prior.

"The retailers certainly do see it now as not just a one day event, but a four day event," she said.

"Retailers are really looking at opportunities to stimulate sales. We're leading into the Christmas period so it's a great precursor, also a lot of our retailers, whilst they might be local, do think very global - they see the overseas trends and recognise that it is an opportunity for them in this market, and that customers are wanting it."