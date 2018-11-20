Don't miss a moment of the action as some of the brightest minds in business gather for this year's edition of the Deloitte Top 200 Awards.

The livestream will start around 10:00pm this evening.

This year, the awards will again be a flash event hosted at Spark Arena, celebrating business excellence and noteworthy leadership across numerous categories.

The theme of this year's awards is The Power of Purpose, which celebrates companies with a strong sense of purpose and the courage to embrace change.

2018 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Deloitte and Marsh Company of the Year

• Restaurant Brands
• Zespri International
• Tatua Dairy Company

Deloitte and ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year

• Russel Creedy – Restaurant Brands
• Fraser Whineray – Mercury NZ Ltd
• Xavier Simonet - Kathmandu

Chief Financial Officer of the Year

• Jon Raby – ASB Bank
• Mark Royle – Freightways Ltd
• Nigel Greenwood – Synlait Milk

Chairperson of the Year

• Peter McBride – Zespri International
• Liz Coutts – Ports of Auckland
• David Pilkington – Port of Tauranga

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Excellence in Governance

• Sanford
• Trade Me
• Ports of Auckland

Eagle Technology Young Executive of the Year

• Caroline Rawlinson – Trade Me
• Tasha Impey – TVNZ
• Kayn Miller – Chorus Ltd

2degrees Best Growth Strategy

• Fulton Hogan
• Delegat Ltd
• Skyline Enterprises Ltd

Most Improved Performance

• Skellerup Holdings
• Kathmandu
• Kordia

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

• Vodafone
• Downer Group
• SKYCITY Entertainment Group

Sheffield Visionary Leader

• Announced at the awards ceremony