For a couple of thousand years we have been using the traditional "live" interview approach, where an interviewer fires questions at the candidate and the candidate responds appropriately. However the One-Way Video Interview is a new technique to make life easier for recruiters and interviewers. Pre-formulated questions are given to the job-seeker, who then records them in a "one-way" video, allowing the interviewer(s) to assess the candidate's response at their leisure.

For the candidate of course, this is just another way to add pressure to an already stressful process. However, follow these keys to ensure you really nail your One-Way Video Interview.

1. Prepare yourself properly

This can be a complex process, with different software required to be up and running on your PC, tricky instructions that need to be followed and login details that need to be pre-populated, all before you even start your one-way interview.

Read all the instructions a couple of times to ensure you are familiar with each aspect prior to starting . Have the interview link and login details ready, including interview code, employer's or interviewer's name, and password if required.

Remember that the better you prepare, the better the interview will go. Nothing will throw you off your game quicker than only having 22 minutes left to complete an hour interview, because you didn't read some key information that was plainly communicated to you earlier.

Understand also that many people won't prepare well as it is not a "traditional" type of interview, and in turn will present themselves as unprofessional to prospective employers.

2. Complete interview by ...

One key point you must not miss is the "complete interview by" date and time. If you miss this window, it's as if you didn't turn up to a real interview. As you can imagine, the earlier you complete this process, the less stressful it will be!

3. Create a great space

One great benefit of this type of interview is that it allows you to be comfortable in your space while answering the questions. Ensure your area is clutter free, with either a blank wall or something professional in the background. Make sure your zone is also noise and distraction free, with no children asking, "what's for dinner?" or cats jumping on the desk. Although you may be doing your interview at 8pm in your own house, you still want to make it professional.

4. Prepare your answers

On occasion you may receive your questions prior. This allows you a golden opportunity to research and script out great responses, then rehearse these answers with a family member or friend prior to your interview recording.

5. Look at the camera

Watching vlogs on YouTube will help you distinguish the pros from the amateurs. Amateurs look at themselves while the video is rolling, while pros look at the camera, providing a genuine and personalised touch. You want to give the interviewer a feeling of connection and trust, and the best way to do this, is to make them feel you are talking directly to them, not to the bottom of their screen.

You all ready? Awesome, now hit 'Record' ...

