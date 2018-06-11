KFC has waded into political territory, offering the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tongue-in-cheek meal option while in Singapore.

Dubbed the 'Four Peace' meal, KFC bespoke offering includes four pieces of chicken, two whipped potatoes, two coleslaws and two beverages.

KFC first announced the meal via its Facebook page on June 8, inviting the controversial pair of world leaders for a sit-down meal at one of the Sentosa branches of the chain.

Adding a bit of extra flavour to the post was the fact that it was written in the voice of Colonel Sanders and also included a little jab at Trump's use of the word 'bigly'.

While brands will always try to wriggle their way into major world events, KFC already has a legitimate link to Trump, with the US leader previously posting an image of himself digging into some KFC (albeit strangely with a knife and fork) while on a flight.

On a more serious note, the summit between the US and North Korea has been highly anticipated, with optimists suggesting it could be the start of complete denuclearisation of the Asian state.

President Donald Trump cast his Tuesday summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un as a "one-time shot" for the autocratic leader to ditch his nuclear weapons and enter the community of nations, saying he would know within moments if Kim was serious about the talks.

Trump has admitted to being a fan of KFC in the past. Photo/Daily Mail.

Trump on Saturday said he was embarking on a "mission of peace", as he departed the Group of Seven meeting in Canada to fly to the summit site in Singapore.

Saying he has a "clear objective in mind" to convince Kim to abandon his nuclear program in exchange for unspecified "protections" from the US, Trump acknowledged that the direction of the high-stakes meeting is unpredictable, adding it "will always be spur of the moment".