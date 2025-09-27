Advertisement
New Zealand’s rickety two-speed economy needs to find a third gear - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Opinion by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon often refers to a two-speed economy when discussing the state of New Zealand. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s two-speed economy has rural areas thriving because of high export prices, while urban areas struggle.
  • The service sector accounts for 73.6% of GDP, highlighting the urban economy’s sluggish recovery.
  • Consumer confidence has risen slightly, but concerns remain about the domestic recovery’s pace and public spending.

New Zealand has a two-speed economy.

We know this because the Prime Minister mentions it almost every time he is asked about economic growth – or the lack of it.

It’s a useful way to make the point that it is not all doom and gloom out there.

