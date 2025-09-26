Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Consumer confidence rebounds in September but GDP data weighs on outlook

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Consumer confidence has lifted in September, however recent GDP data has made its mark. Photo / NZME

Consumer confidence has lifted in September, however recent GDP data has made its mark. Photo / NZME

Consumer confidence has lifted in September, reversing last month’s result. However, the latest figures on gross domestic product (GDP) made a significant impact on its positivity, according to the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey.

Consumer confidence rose 2.6 points from 92.0 to 94.6 in September, recovering from its August result when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save