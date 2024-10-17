Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand stocks rise – sharemarket closes with 1% gain

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained in strength as the day wore on.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained in strength as the day wore on.

Another day, another turnaround. The New Zealand sharemarket posted a 1% gain after recovering from a bout of hectic selling the day before.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained in strength as the day wore on, and closed at 12,768.54, up 127.22 points or 1.01% following the previous 1.55% fall.

A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business